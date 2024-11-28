Organisations and residents encouraged to get involved to make North Yorkshire greener

Yorkshire Energy Doctor CIC is looking for residents and organisations from across North Yorkshire who would like to drive forward environmental initiatives in their local area and become Community Climate Ambassadors.

Funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, free training courses have been running over the last 6 months to look at actions we can all take around energy, waste, food and transport to reduce our carbon emissions, whilst also hearing about environmental initiatives already going on in North Yorkshire communities.

Kate Urwin, from Yorkshire Energy Doctor CIC, says “Most of us are aware that we need to do something to tackle climate change but we don't always know where to start, what to do or how to make it happen. Our training course will help residents, organisations and local communities turn aspirations for environmental initiatives into action, no matter how big or small”.

The final free course starts on Wed 8th January (10-11.30am) and will be held online. Anyone connected to parish or town councils, community buildings, voluntary sector organisations, or community groups, as well as interested residents, are all invited.

Attendees at the in-person Community Climate Ambassador course held in Selby in July.

Kate goes on to say “why wouldn't we want to look at ways to make homes warmer, reduce food waste, cut running costs, improve air quality, enhance areas for wildlife, or repair rather than throw away our household items? There are so many benefits to taking local action so, whatever your area of interest or role in the community, we can help you to make a difference”.