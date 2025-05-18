Ossett Teenage Fighters Excel on Major Yorkshire MMA Show

Children from Ossett’s Powerhouse Fight Club were delighted to showcase their skills as they competed on the recent BMF Bad Mofo 12 show at Doncaster Dome organised by South Yorkshire promoters Connor Halliday and Steve Maeer.

‘All four demonstrated serious potential to enjoy flourishing amateur careers in mixed martial arts and later progress into the professional ranks should they so choose with even the UFC not beyond limits,’ said coach James Power.

Joel Scholey, 17, ‘put on a clinical textbook performance in which he systematically broke his opponent down preventing him from striking back and breaking his spirit so that by the third round a stoppage was inevitable and it came with a devastating cross to the body,’ explained Power. ‘I didn’t know anything about this opponent, but I quickly got him down and hurt him with some powerful and repeated shots to his head,’ said apprentice electrician Scholey. ‘Winning this second amateur fight means everything and I’ve learnt it all from James. Our gym’s a brotherhood with strong interpersonal relationships enhancing our skill in the cage.’

Apprentice engineer Will Grogan, 18, had previously won two kickboxing bouts and was delighted to get a stoppage victory which ‘after all the hard work that’s gone in means the world to me,’ with Power commending Grogan for ‘great timing in striking and takedowns allowing him to catch his opponent in a triangle choke to secure the win. Calum Stones also had an incredible and highly entertaining bout but unfortunately didn’t get the win this time but should be proud of having deployed his skills with heart and determination.’

Powerhouse's Joel Scholey in MMA victory

The youngest Powerhouse competitor thirteen-year-old Remy Beaumont ‘performed strongly against a heavier and more experienced opponent. Remy worked to get the submission from a range of positions and was rewarded with a third round tap out victory. Remy’s too young to give or take head strikes but is an expert on subduing an opponent with decisive body shots. He’s been selected as part of Team England for a youth competition in Abu Dhabi this summer such is his ability.’

James Power, 33, has extensive experience having ‘trained in martial arts for 16 years winning British and European titles in amateur kickboxing and remaining undefeated as a professional kickboxer winning all fights by knockout. I now compete in professional MMA under the CageWarriors promotion. I’ve won seven of eight bouts by knockout. As a coach I’ve produced multiple amateur kickboxing champions. Our club also has many golds from jiu jitsu competitions.’

‘The bouts on BMF are competitive giving young fighters a positive experience without biased matchups so we aim always to attend. We also attend Almighty Fighting Championship and Muay Thai Grand Prix and this year the well-established Kingdom Combat Championship also. Powerhouse opened in 2019 and offers classes in Wrestling, Jiu Jitsu, Kickboxing and MMA with a strength & conditioning programme running alongside the martial arts. Competing isn’t for everyone and most class attendees train as to joy keeping active. The Powerhouse timetable includes more intensive classes to prepare for competition. Those looking to take their training to the next level are invited to evaluate the professionalism with which we run our programmes.’

