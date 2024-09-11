Ouse View Care Home celebrates emergency services day
Residents at Ouse View had the pleasure of an amazing visit from the North Yorkshire Fire Fighters! The residents enjoyed engaging conversations with the fire fighters while enjoying delicious cakes. The highlight of the day was a fascinating tour of the fire engine, which everyone thoroughly enjoyed. It truly was an incredible experience!
September 9th is the UK’s Emergency Services Day, or 999 Day. The day gives people a chance to show their appreciation for the two million people serving communities in the emergency services either as employees or volunteers.
Rebekka Richardson, General Manager at the home, said: “Our local police officers, ambulance crews and firefighters put their lives on the line every day to save our lives, loved ones and homes, so we wanted to take the opportunity to let them know just how much we appreciate all that they do for us. We think they are truly wonderful human beings.”
Val who lives at Ouse View Care Home said: “I can’t imagine how terrifying it must be to go into a burning building to rescue someone or to turn up at the scene of a major incident not knowing what you are going to have to deal with, I think our fire and ambulance crews and our police officers are absolutely amazing and I can’t thank them enough for their service. They are all heroes in my eyes. I loved seeing the firefighters I the home, it reminded me of when I was younger as I used to like near a station and watched them go out on calls”
Ouse View is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Ouse View provides residential care, dementia care and respite care
