Ouse View Care Home's Christmas fete brings local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Ouse View Care Home in Fulford York to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fete.

There were all kinds of stalls on offer manned by volunteers, friends and family and lots of local stall holders came along to sell their wares too. There were delicious cakes and mince pies, lovely craft items, fabulous knitwear, antiques and collectables and even a Santa’s grotto, the list goes on! They had a very special visitor to open the Fete the Lord Mayor of York Margaret.

The team at Ouse View Care Home would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who either manned a stall, donated a raffle prize or who came along to support the home. There was a fantastic atmosphere and in total the home raised over £300 which is brilliant, this will go towards new and exciting activities for the residents.

Rebekka Richardson General Manager at the home, said: “At Ouse View we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success! I am so proud of everyone involved; it was a fantastic team effort. I want to personally thank our Activities Coordinator Rachael for organising and running the event, her dedication and hard work planning everything really did pay off as it was a smash hit!”

