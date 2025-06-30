Over 118 tonnes of litter removed from Sheffield’s rivers
Riverlution’s target during 2024/25 was 70 tonnes; however, the team managed to remove over 118 tonnes of litter and debris, with everything from small items of litter to piles of tyres being recovered from the city’s rivers.
Geoffrey Guy, Managing Director at Riverlution said: “Our team has gone well above and beyond the targets we set for ourselves at the start of the year, not just for how much litter and debris we wanted to remove from Sheffield’s rivers, but for our other targets as well.
“During the last 12 months, we have also managed 310,000 m2 of invasive species and coppiced 1753 meters of riverbank, which will help to preserve the river and control the spread of invasive species.
“We are also particularly proud of the free training we have provided to help people progress towards careers in the environmental sector, with learners participating in a range of seasonal tasks including vegetation management and invasive species control.
“The last year has been hugely successful for the Sheffield Stewardship Partnership and we are delighted with the results we have achieved together with our corporate partners, including Gripple, Sheffield Forgemasters and the Environment Agency,”
Through their work, the Sheffield Stewardship Partnership has delivered over £1.2 million in social impact, including delivering training to young people not in employment, education or training and those with special education needs.
If you would like to find out more about getting involved with Riverlution’s work in Sheffield, from volunteering to corporate partnerships, visit their website https://riverlution.co.uk/.