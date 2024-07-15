Over 60s urged to move fast as new retireent living appartments go on sale in Whitby

Retirees looking to downsize and live their retirement to the full are being invited to be amongst the first to secure their dream home at the new McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development on The Garth, Whitby.

The coastal development is officially open in July for exclusive viewings where retirees can tour the show apartments and take a peek at the stunning landscaped gardens. Appointments are available from July 16 on Tuesday to Saturday, from 11am to 4pm.

Those who wish to attend must reserve a place in advance by calling 0800 882 1829.

This comes as the UK’s leading manager and developer of retirement communities has announced that apartments at Scoresby View are now available to reserve off-plan, with construction set to complete later this year.

Scoresby View CGI

Exclusive to the over 60s, Scoresby View will offer a choice of one and two-bedroom retirement properties, along with state-of-the-art facilities designed to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Director for McCarthy Stone, says: “We’re excited to announce that we are now taking reservations for properties at Scoresby View. The development has already proven popular with significant interest from local retirees looking to free themselves from the burden of maintaining an older property, so they can spend more time enjoying the things they love. We encourage anyone interested in hearing more about how McCarthy Stone can help them make the most of their retirement to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Less than a mile from the seafront, Scoresby View will feature 60 secure, low-maintenance and luxurious retirement apartments exclusive to the over 60s. Each property will benefit from high-spec fittings and generous living spaces throughout, along with access to stylish communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge and beautifully landscaped garden for meeting family, friends, and new neighbours alike.

For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to oversee the day-to-day running of the development, with 24/7 emergency call points and door camera entry in place to provide further reassurance.

Purchase prices for a one and two-bedroom retirement apartment at Scoresby View start from £189,999 and £299,999. Flexible purchase options are also available to make moving even easier using the shared ownership scheme, with a one-bedroom apartment available from £112,500 and a two-bedroom apartment available from £150,000.

More than 9 out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.