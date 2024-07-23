Over 70s urged to move fast as new retirement living apartments go on sale in Beverley

Retirees looking to downsize and live their retirement to the full are being invited to be amongst the first to secure their dream home at the new McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development on Langholm Close, Beverley.

This comes as the UK’s leading manager and developer of retirement communities has announced that apartments at Westwood Manor are now available to reserve off-plan, with construction set to complete later this year.

Exclusive to the over 70s, Westwood Manor will offer a choice of one and two-bedroom retirement properties, along with state-of-the-art facilities designed to create a unique brand of retirement living in the local area with independence and community at its heart.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, says: “We’re excited to announce that we are now taking reservations for properties at Westwood Manor. The development has already proven popular with significant interest from local retirees looking to free themselves from the burden of maintaining an older property, so they can spend more time enjoying the things they love. We encourage anyone interested in hearing more about how McCarthy Stone can help them make the most of their retirement to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Westwood Manor, Beverely

Perfectly positioned in the heart of the historic market town of Beverley, also known as the ‘jewel of East Yorkshire’, Westwood Manor will feature a stunning selection of 51 one and two-bedroom retirement apartments, where the over 70s can enjoy an independent lifestyle within a vibrant and social community of like-minded people. Future homeowners will benefit from access to the stylish communal facilities, including a well-appointed lounge, on-site chef run bistro, large landscape gardens, and a handy guest suite to accommodate loved ones who come to stay overnight.

A House Manager will be on-site during office hours to provide support and ensure everything runs smoothly. Further peace of mind comes from a 24-hour emergency call system and the very latest security features including video door entry and an intruder alarm.

Purchase prices for a one and two-bedroom retirement apartment at Westwood Manor start from £240,000 and £340,000.

More than 9 out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.