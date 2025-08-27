Over £30 million to be invested in Bradford homes

Almost 3,000 homes across Bradford, West Yorkshire, are set to benefit from significant investment over the next three-years.

Bradford-based housing provider Incommunities is investing £17.5 million, with a further £16.2 million from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero’s Warm Homes Fund – Wave three, to improve 2,886 homes.

Working with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority and other housing providers, the programme will make social homes across West Yorkshire warmer and more energy efficient.

Speaking about the investment, Graeme Scott, Executive Director of Development & Property at Incommunities, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our investment programme with this next stage of substantial work in the homes we provide for our customers.

Incommunities customer Julie Baker

“We’re taking a fabric-first approach in our work, meaning that the thermal efficiency of the structure of the homes is improved ahead of other enhancements. This ‘whole house’ approach ensures that improvements are holistic and sustainable, addressing insulation, ventilation, heating systems, and more – with the aim of delivering lasting benefits.

“These types of improvements don’t just help to reduce carbon emissions by taking homes to an EPC C rating; they also help address fuel poverty and can be transformational for people’s lives.”

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Homes in West Yorkshire are colder and older than in other parts of the country, and that needs to change.

“By making homes warmer to live in and cheaper to run, we’ll put more money in people’s pockets and help them live happier, healthier lives.”

Homes – before and after. Beige home, left, has had work completed with previous funding

The housing provider has appointed specialist retrofitting consultants Green Gnomes Ltd to assess homes ahead of work starting. This vital information is being overlaid with internal insight from the provider’s Damp & Mould team, as well as complaints and anti-social behaviour data, to give a rounded picture of the focus and priorities.

The work will then be carried out by the decarbonisation team from Connolly Ltd. The comprehensive retrofit measures they will deliver are designed to meet the rigorous PAS 2035 standards.

One customer who had energy-efficient improvements carried out at her home through the last wave of funding was Julie Baker.

Julie, who is in remission from leukaemia and has lived in her Incommunities home since 1988, spoke of the dramatic improvements to her quality of life after her home received external wall insulation, new windows and doors, and more.

“Before the work, it was so cold and draughty the blinds would move inside. I had to go to bed in a dressing gown to keep warm. There was no insulation at all,” Julie explained.

“Now, I haven’t had to turn my heating on since January, my gas account is £400 in credit, and the house feels like it’s been truly invested in.”