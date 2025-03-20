Owls visit Fulford York care home

Ouse View Care home, in Fulford York, was full of animal mischief on Wednesday when the owls came to visit the home.

Residents at Ouse View were pleasantly surprised to see owls and a hawk roaming around their ground floor lounge as Owl Adventures paid a visit.

Owl Adventures brought with them four birds: Diego a six-year-old Northern White-Faced Owl, Fudge the one-year-old Barn Owl, Eva the 12-year-old Canadian Great Horned Owl and Maverick the Harris Hawk. Every resident got the chance to hold Diego and they had flying demonstrations from Eva, fudge and Maverick.

General Manager Rebekka said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the owl adventure here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Olwyn was very excited and touched by the Owl Adventures animals: “Look how beautiful they are, I never thought I would be this close to an owl! Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”