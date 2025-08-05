Parents close in on £1m lifeline to save schools – Midnight deadline looms

A dramatic fundraising campaign to save two of Derbyshire’s most historic schools is entering its final hours, with supporters urged to act before tonight’s midnight deadline.

The emergency crowdfunding appeal – launched by parents just 24 hours ago – has already raised an incredible £276,000, but campaigners say there is still a long way to go to prevent the closure of Mount St Mary’s College and its preparatory school, Barlborough Hall.

The schools stunned hundreds of families last week by announcing they would shut after 183 years of education, citing mounting financial pressures linked to the introduction of VAT on school fees and the removal of business rate reliefs.

The parents’ action group, which includes professionals with business turnaround experience, believes there is a viable plan to secure the schools’ long-term future – but only if urgent funds are raised today.

A GoFundMe page has already pulled in more than £276,000 in just 24 hours, but campaigners say they need a massive show of support to hit the £1m target before time runs out. Donations can be made here: https://gofund.me/e5af0967

The rescue plan aims to give the schools a lifeline – paying urgent staff wages and tax bills while a long-term turnaround strategy kicks in.

That strategy includes new governance, tighter financial controls and steps to restore confidence among parents and alumni.

A spokesperson for the parent group said: “We’ve come so far in 24 hours, but this is make-or-break. If everyone who cares about these schools donates what they can and shares the appeal today, we can save 183 years of history and hundreds of jobs. The clock is ticking – we have until midnight.”

Founded in 1842, Mount St Mary’s has educated generations of pupils and produced alumni across business, public service and the arts. Campaigners say letting such a legacy vanish would be a tragedy.