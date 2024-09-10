Parents host community marathon for Candlelighters

This Saturday, a group of 11 parents from Ben Rhydding Primary School ran a marathon around the Ilkley skyline before handing the baton on to 60 children, who then completed a 2.6km fun run around Ilkley’s Riverside Gardens park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser was inspired by 8 year old Jessie, who has been fighting a brain tumour for five years. Following emergency brain surgery when she was 3 years old, Jessie has been on active chemotherapy for 40 months and has continued at Ben Rhydding Primary School throughout her treatment.

Jessie’s family have been supported by Yorkshire charity Candlelighters throughout Jessie’s cancer journey, and they wanted to raise awareness about childhood cancer and help other families access support that has meant so much to them.

Kyle, Jessie’s Dad, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team Jessie marathon runners with Champ, Candlelighter's mascot.

“We’re part of a very tight Ben Rhydding Primary School community and it’s been wonderful how so many children and their families got behind this fundraising effort.

We’re thrilled to be able to support Candlelighters, a charity that has provided our family, and many others like ours across Yorkshire, with the support we needed to navigate our journey with childhood cancer.”

Anna Lambert, Jessie’s teacher said:

"We are so proud of Jessie, she is an incredibly brave girl and it is testament to her wonderful personality and infectious spirit that the whole community gathered to run in her name this weekend."