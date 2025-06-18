Parkinson’s UK’s Ripon support group issues urgent volunteer appeal

Parkinson UK’s Ripon support group has issued an urgent appeal for a lead volunteer to help keep its monthly social meetings running for local people with Parkinson’s and their loved ones.

The group is supported both by Parkinson’s UK staff and volunteers from the Harrogate and District Branch, so the new volunteer would be fully supported in their role and they just need to spare a few hours a month.

The lead volunteer is a flexible role that can make a big impact, ensuring people with Parkinson’s can access activities that make a real difference to them. The new volunteer will be responsible formanaging the room booking and arranging speakers, keeping a contact list of regular attendees, ensuring that refreshments are available, and that there are volunteers on hand at each meeting to make sure people feel welcome.

Becki Craft, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said: “The Ripon Parkinson’s support group is a lifeline for people in the local area who are living with Parkinson’s, but we rely on volunteers to help us keep these groups running. Without the support from people like you, these groups could be forced to close.

“If you can spare one afternoon a month to attend the meeting, and a few hours a month at a time that suits you to make the arrangements for the meeting, we’d love to welcome you to volunteer alongside the amazing people who are part of our Ripon group. With your support we really can change lives.

“As well as making a big difference to people living with Parkinson’s in your local community, volunteering is a great opportunity to try something new, have new experiences, and meet new people. Join us today!”

Parkinson’s UK’s Ripon support group meets on the last Tuesday of each month at St Wilfrid’s Community Centre, Trinity Lane, Ripon, HG4 2AB, between 2pm and 3:30pm.

Around 153,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with Parkinson’s, including around 12,277 people in Yorkshire and Humber.

Parkinson's is a complex brain condition that gets worse over time. It’s the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, affecting 153,000 people in the UK. It has more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety, and there is currently no cure.

Parkinson’s UK is the charity that’s here to support every Parkinson’s journey, every step of the way. For information and support, visit parkinsons.org.uk or call the charity’s free, confidential helpline on 0808 800 0303.

For more information or to discuss please contact Becki Craft, Local Volunteer Officer, on 020 796 33666 or [email protected]