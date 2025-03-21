Parkinson's UK’s Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person's Support Group invites people to join awareness walk

Parkinson’s UK’s Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person’s Support Group is inviting people of all ages to join them for their Walk with Me for Parkinson’s event on Saturday April 12 at Yorkshire Sculpture Park from 1.30pm to 5pm. The event shines a light on Parkinson's and comes just a day after World Parkinson’s Day on April 11. Each year, the awareness day celebrates the global Parkinson’s community and shows support for people living with the condition.

Walkers of all abilities are welcome, whether they have Parkinson’s, know someone affected, or simply want to show support. Participants can choose the length of their walk, and the event will include refreshments and time to connect with others. Dogs on leads are welcome to join their owners too. If the weather is unfavourable, the event will proceed indoors, as Yorkshire Sculpture Park’s indoor galleries provide an excellent space for socialising.

Walkers should meet by 1.30pm for a 2pm start. Participants are encouraged to wear Parkinson’s UK-branded clothing, accessories, or anything blue for World Parkinson’s Day. Sensible clothing, comfortable shoes, and a water bottle are recommended.

For Lorraine Morgan, a Yorkshire resident newly diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2023, last year’s walk was a life-changing experience.Following her diagnosis, Lorraine called Parkinson’s UK’s helpline for support and was introduced to the Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person's Support Group.

Lorraine said:

“The walk was a real turning point for me. It was a welcoming, supportive event where I met others who understood what I was going through. That day encouraged me to get more involved with the group, attend support meet-ups, and even join the weekly boxing sessions for people with Parkinson’s.

“Living with Parkinson’s can sometimes make you feel out of kilter with the rest of society who don’t always understand what you are going through. It’s nice to spend time with other people who just get it so you don’t have to explain. The Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person's Support Group walk was a real catalyst for me and has made a big difference to my early Parkinson’s journey.”

Caroline Rassell, Chief Executive at Parkinson’s UK, said:

“We are delighted that the local Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person's Support Group are showing their support for World Parkinson’s Day by hosting a Walk with Me for Parkinson’s event this April to help spread awareness of Parkinson’s.

“However you mark World Parkinson’s Day this April, you’re part of an incredible community - raising awareness, funding vital research, and making sure people know about support available to them both locally and centrally through the charity. We are always inspired by all the ways people get involved, and with everyone’s creativity, generosity and dedication, we can really be there for every Parkinson's journey."

Emma Moscrop from Ilkley, Joint Co-ordinator of Parkinson’s UK’s Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person's Support Group said:

“Last year’s Walk with Me for Parkinson’s was a huge success. 110 people of all ages and abilities joined the walk at Yorkshire Sculpture Park. The supportive and positive atmosphere was really special.

“We had attendees with Parkinson’s who had never met other people with Parkinson’s or were very newly diagnosed. We were able to reach out to them and show that you can still lead an active and positive life that doesn’t have to be overshadowed by the impact of Parkinson’s. There were also people there with no connection to Parkinson’s, who were interested in what it means to be a young person with Parkinson’s, often looking after a family and holding down a job.”

Sam Stubbings from York, Joint Co-ordinator of the Parkinson's UK’s Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person’s Support Group said:

“People with Parkinson’s are often some of the most positive, determined and wonderful human beings. The Parkinson’s UK’s Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person’s Support Group is really proud to provide mutual support for us all to live well with Parkinson’sWalk with Me for Parkinson’s is a fantastic opportunity to support the Parkinson's community in Yorkshire and Humber. It's a chance to meet others, enjoy nature, eat cake and raise awareness for Parkinson's and World Parkinson’s Day, especially how Parkinson’s impacts younger people in our region."

Yorkshire Sculpture Park is offering discounted entry for those booking in advance. Tickets purchased before 7 April 2025 will be £6 (plus a 45p booking fee) for adults aged 26 and over, and free for those aged 25 and under. Booking by 7 April is essential to guarantee entry and access to refreshments.

Tickets can be purchased via Trybooking at: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/ELKF

Car parking is free, with priority parking for Blue Badge holders available. Entry is via the Park Lane entrance to Yorkshire Sculpture Park, off Jebb Lane. The park also offers four off-road mobility scooters for free hire.

To reserve one, please contact the Visitor Experience team at 01924 832631. Manual wheelchairs are available to borrow inside the galleries.

Further details about the Yorkshire & Humber Younger Person's Support Group can be found on the Parkinson’s UK website: finderlocalsupport.parkinsons.org.uk/provider/yorkshire-and-humber-younger-persons-support-group

To find out more about Parkinson’s and World Parkinson’s Day, visit the Parkinson’s UK website: parkinsons.org.uk