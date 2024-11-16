Partington’s Holiday Parks Celebrate 80 Years of Family Friendly Fun this November!

North West-based company Partington’s, who have a holiday park at Tarn House in North Yorkshire, has rolled out the red carpet over the past twelve months to commemorate the amazing 80th anniversary of Partington’s Holiday Parks, with a whole host of exciting activities, openings and special announcements.

Partington’s is a family-owned business based near Blackpool which owns and operates holiday parks across the Yorkshire Dales, Lancashire and the Lake District and offering stunning seaside locations and rural retreats with a focus on family fun and future innovation.

Founding family members John William Partington Snr, Mary Partington, Frank Partington and George Partington officially opened the gates to their first holiday centre at Newton Hall in Staining on Monday 13 November 1944, and Partington’s Holiday Parks has been dedicated to creating marvellous memories for generations of visitors ever since.

Blackpool’s Windy Harbour followed in 1954, Broadwater in Fleetwood in 1960 and then Tarn House in the Yorkshire Dales, Black Beck in the Lake District and Wardley’s Creek in Hambleton were added to the park portfolio in the 1970s. In the 1960s Trevor Kearsley joined the company and went on to marry George’s daughter Christine and later managed the company as General Manager and Director.

In honour of this extraordinary 80-year milestone, 4th generation family members and Chief Executive Officers, Rob Kearsley and Andrea Challis, have hosted a variety of thrilling themed events and family-friendly activities across their holiday parks this year.

Highlights have included:A host of activities taking place at Tarn House in Skipton including music performances from modern to Soul and Motown singers, a circus school and even an owner’s dog show keeping the celebrations going all weekend long!

Lucky Lancashire owners and holidaymakers at Newton Hall in Staining, Broadwater in Fleetwood and Windy Harbour near Blackpool being treated to fun anniversary party vibes in the summer with outdoor events for all featuring live music acts, DJs, bouncy castles, funfairs, karaoke, sizzling BBQs, family fun activities and even high kicking hoedowns. Phew. What a party!

Black Beck holiday home owners gathering at the Lakeland Motor Museum near the park to celebrate with an exclusive party and a drinks reception, a fascinating tour of the museum followed by a delicious BBQ and evening entertainment.

There were extra special thankyou gifts for guests and owners too - including a keepsake edition of the owner’s newsletter Partington’s Post featuring fascinating historical pictures of each park; a limited edition anniversary teddy bear making workshop for little ones; a competition for one lucky holiday home owning family to flick the big switch at an exclusive 80th anniversary Blackpool Illuminations event, and a souvenir bespoke card games compendium presented to all holiday home owners to keep and enjoy for years to come.

This landmark year has also offered Partington’s an opportunity to reflect on eight decades of cherished moments while still looking forward to an exciting future. Partington’s Chief Executive Officer, Rob Kearsley, said: “Partington’s is much more than a holiday destination; it’s a community, a place to make treasured memories, a welcome retreat and a wonderful family tradition for many, including ourselves! We’re so grateful to have been able to honour our rich eighty-year history in 2024 and we are looking forward to bringing even more memorable experiences to all in 2025, including the progression of our exciting new £75m leisure development at Windy Harbour.”

Fellow CEO, Andrea Challis, added: “We couldn’t have reached this incredible milestone without the support and the continuing loyalty of our guests, our team, and our local community. This 80th year is about celebrating everyone who is and has been a part of the Partington’s family, and inviting new friends to make memories with us that will last a lifetime.”

And Partington’s Holiday Parks has continued to invest in the future of the business over the past twelve months as part of the anniversary celebrations.

Blackpool’s newest £2m entertainment experience Walterz officially opened its doors last November at Newton Hall and has been bowling visitors over ever since, offering a range of fabulous games from traditional shuffleboard to pool along with ten-pin bowling, AR darts, luxury karaoke booths and delicious dining options.

Partington’s 80th year also saw the announcement of the incredible new leisure development at Windy Harbour which represents a £75 million investment into the region and will sit within the expansive 166 acre natural site, which currently surrounds the 64-acre Windy Harbour Holiday Park on the banks of the River Wyre. This thrilling new development will feature beautiful new holiday lodges, a stunning luxury spa and lifestyle complex and full leisure facilities, all with a focus on harmonious integration into the landscape. Watch this space…

Partington’s Holiday Parks – a legacy of family friendly fun, a future of possibilities.