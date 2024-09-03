Passmore Group completes acquisition of Yorkshire Supplier Company

Yorkshire’s leading full-service home improvement company expands into Otley

Leeds-based Passmore Group has expanded into Otley after completing the acquisition of Yorkshire Plumb Supplies (YPS).

The latest acquisition is the business’ third expansion in the last decade, after the company acquired Charms Bathrooms of Harrogate in 2017, and later opened a 1,000 sq. ft. concession at Whiteleys Garden Centre, in Mirfield, in 2019.

Yorkshire Plumb Supplies is a local independent kitchen and bathroom showroom founded in June 2006 by Sam and Michelle Barghout. As part of the acquisition, Sam is semi-retiring to explore other passions while Michelle joins Passmore Group in a sales and design capacity.

Commenting on the announcement, Tony Passmore, company Chairman of The Passmore Group, said: “As part of our growth strategy, we’re always keeping our eye on the market and analysing opportunities that would allow us to increase our footprint.

“For the last five years, Otley, and the surrounding villages and towns, have been a priority location we have wanted to expand into, in line with our central hub strategy.

“Next, we want to know we’re acquiring a business that shares our principles and values. Yorkshire Plumb Supplies epitomises that. Sam and Michelle have built a highly reputable local business over the last 19 years, and we’re delighted to have been trusted by Sam to take the company forward.”

Sam Barghout added: “Our original ambition was for YPS to be kept in the family and passed on to future generations. The pandemic and current economic changed a lot and in 2022, we were looking for a new succession plan for the business.

“Tony and Passmore Group have a great reputation and from the first meeting, it became clear that they were the ideal fit to take YPS forward. I admire what they’ve achieved over the years, and I don’t think I could leave the company I set up in better hands.”

Over the next month, Passmore Group will be working with the YPS team of fitters, contractors, customers, and suppliers to ensure as smooth a transition as possible, with the new branding being implemented imminently at the showroom.