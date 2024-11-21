Passmore Group wins exclusive contract with Kirklees Council to deliver essential bathroom adaptations

Passmore Group, Yorkshire’s leading designer and full-service home improvement business, has been awarded a six-month contract with Kirklees Council, expanding upon their current partnership, to provide over 40 essential bathroom adaptations and wet rooms for elderly and disabled residents across the borough.

More Ability, the division of the Passmore Group that specialises in accessible home adaptations, will continue to transform bathrooms across Kirklees with this new project. The initiative builds upon their long standing partnership with Kirklees council, spanning over several years, to deliver accessibility adaptations across council-owned properties, and reflects Passmore Group’s growing success in the adaptations market, where they have established a reputation for commitment to quality, safety, and client care.

After a competitive bidding process for the contract, involving over 20 companies, Passmore Group emerged as the sole provider, meeting rigorous qualification criteria for health and safety, quality of work, and customer care standards. This success builds on the company’s expanding portfolio of council contracts across Yorkshire, reinforcing Passmore Group’s position as a leader in the region for accessible adaptations.

Tony Passmore, Chairman of Passmore Group, expressed pride in the new contract award:

Accessible bathroom adaptation

“Winning this contract is both rewarding and reaffirming. To be selected, we had to meet stringent criteria, demonstrating not only our quality of work and operational standards but also our commitment to customer care. It’s gratifying to be able to support less able residents in gaining greater independence and safety in their homes.”

This contract will see Passmore Group working closely with Kirklees Council to ensure each bathroom adaptation meets the specific needs of its residents. The company’s bespoke approach, focusing on safe, high-quality installations, aligns with Kirklees Council’s mission to enhance accessibility and quality of life for vulnerable residents.