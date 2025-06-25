Passport Panic! SUEZ team saves family holiday after passports binned at Huddersfield tip
The panic set in the next day when they realised the vital travel documents had been dropped into a general waste container during a visit to the Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC).
They quickly rang SUEZ recycling and recovery UK’s office, hoping for a miracle.
The SUEZ team sprang into action, hitting the emergency buzzer and racing to the site. The container was tipped, gloves were on, and the messy mission to find the passports began.
After rummaging through dozens of bags, the team finally struck gold — recovering every single passport, saving the family’s upcoming getaway.
“We get a lot of unusual calls, but this one stood out,” said Rob Wilkinson, Senior Site Manager at SUEZ. “The whole team was determined to find those passports. When we did, it was a brilliant moment — we were buzzing to help save their holiday.”
The family was overjoyed, and the passports are now safely packed and ready for take-off.
“I’m so thankful to the manager who took my call and to Rob, who quickly gathered his team and took the situation seriously. They acted straight away, heading to the site to search for the documents — it was clear they were determined to help. I honestly can’t thank them enough. It was incredible teamwork and honestly felt like a miracle!” said Shasta Hussain.
Let this be a friendly reminder to double-check your bags before you bin — especially if you’re heading off on holiday!