Patients set to receive care at new state-of-the-art emergency care complex at Bassetlaw Hospital

Health professionals at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) began the phased transition of urgent, acute, and paediatric services at Bassetlaw Hospital last week, with the process continuing this week as services move into a new state-of-the-art facility.

This milestone follows years of planning, consultation, and collaboration with clinicians, construction partners and the local community. Located directly in front of the site's main entrance, the new complex improves patient flow while providing a more efficient and welcoming environment for both patients and colleagues.

As part of the development, Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) was removed, making the Trust the first in the country to fully eradicate it. This ensures a safer, modern, and future-proofed building.

Previously known as the Bassetlaw Emergency Village (BEV) during the planning and construction phase, the new facility was completed in late 2024 and has since undergone final preparations ahead of its phased opening.

New facilities at Bassetlaw Hospital.

The phased transition of services at Bassetlaw Hospital is progressing, with key departments moving into the new facility. The Assessment and Treatment Centre (ATC) relocated on Tuesday 28 January 2025; the department is now referred to as the Acute Medical Unit (AMU) and operates from Level 2.

Following this, the Children’s Assessment Unit (CAU) opened on Thursday 30 January 2025, with its entrance located opposite Gate 1A and accessible via Blyth Road.

The final stage of the transition saw Major and Resuscitation services within the Emergency Department (ED) move into the building on Wednesday 5 February 2025. Patients arriving are directed to the new entrance near the hospital’s main entrance, which has been clearly signposted from Gate 1A.

The existing ED space will then be refurbished to accommodate Minor Injuries and Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) services.

New facilities at Bassetlaw Hospital.

Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive of DBTH, said: "On behalf of the Trust, I want to thank our patients and colleagues for their support during the construction of this new emergency department. This is a significant investment for the Bassetlaw and North Nottinghamshire communities, improving the patient environment and clinical flow.

"In addition, the Children’s Assessment Unit provides better accommodation for young patients and their families, allowing children to receive extended care when necessary."

Residents are reminded to use ED only in cases of urgent need.

Jac Crossland, Matron for the Emergency Department, advised: "While every effort has been made to minimise disruption, some delays may occur as services settle into the new space. Patients are encouraged to consider alternative options, such as pharmacists, GPs, or NHS 111, which may provide quicker advice and treatment."

New facilities at Bassetlaw Hospital.

This project is part of DBTH’s broader commitment to enhancing healthcare services across the region. Alongside the development of Bassetlaw’s emergency care facilities, the Trust is undertaking several significant upgrades.

At Montagu Community Diagnostic Centre in Mexborough, a new Imaging Suite is set to open this spring, bringing advanced diagnostic services closer to home. Additionally, stroke rehabilitation services will benefit from a newly equipped gym, incorporating robotic and innovative technology to aid recovery and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, plans are in place for a state-of-the-art Critical Care facility designed to improve care for the most seriously ill patients.

