Peel X and Aardman Announce Strategic Collaboration

The Peel X team are absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with multi-award-winning animation studio, Aardman— creators of much-loved characters like Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Morph. Beginning in January 2025, this collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for us, as we bring together our award-winning digital storytelling and technical expertise with Aardman’s legendary creative vision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Peel X team are absolutely delighted to be working in partnership with multi-award-winning animation studio, Aardman— creators of much-loved characters like Wallace & Gromit, Shaun the Sheep, and Morph. Beginning in January 2025, this collaboration marks an exciting new chapter for us, as we bring together our award-winning digital storytelling and technical expertise with Aardman’s legendary creative vision.

This partnership offers an incredible opportunity to support the expansion of Aardman’s immersive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences to more visitor attractions across the UK and beyond. With development and technical support delivered from our studio in North Yorkshire, we’re proud to provide the robust and scalable infrastructure needed to support Aardman in scaling and growing its digital presence within the attractions sector and connect with new partners and audiences around the world..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad