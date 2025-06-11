'People are not alone' - Driffield funeral home to support bereaved families on Father’s Day

A funeral home in Driffield is providing a lifeline to local families, after research found that Father’s Day can be a difficult time for the bereaved.

As Father’s Day approaches, many families in Driffield prepare to celebrate, but for those who have lost a father or father figure, it can be a challenging time. In fact, recent research shows that 58% of those who have suffered a bereavement find calendar events, like Father’s Day, make the grieving process more difficult.

In response, Co-op Funeralcare Driffield, on Mill Street, is inviting local people to join its bereavement support group, which aims to help people navigate the emotional challenges that special dates like Father’s Day can bring.

Led by Claire Musgreave, Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare, the group will meet on the first and third Thursday of every month, from 10am-12pm, at the Driffield branch, with their next meeting set to take place on Thursday, June 19.

The funeral home runs the group as a safe space where people can share their experiences, take comfort in a supportive environment, or simply listen over a cup of tea or coffee.

The group is built on two simple principles: confidentiality and respect. Through peer support and shared experiences, it provides an essential service to those in the local community and is open to anyone who is grieving and looking for a supportive space to connect with others who have experienced loss.

With just over a quarter (27%) of those who have recently experienced a bereavement say that they struggle to discuss grief with others as they’re concerned others won’t understand what they’re going through, bereavement groups can be a vital outlet.

Reflecting on the impact the group has had on the community, Claire Musgreave, Funeral Arranger at Co-op Funeralcare Driffield, said: “For those who have experienced a bereavement, Father’s Day can bring memories back to the surface and make the absence of a loved one feel even more profound. That’s why we’ve started this group: we want to remind people that they are not alone, that there is support and a space to be heard.

“Most people assume our job is done once the funeral has taken place. This couldn’t be further from the truth, and we feel privileged to be able to support our community in such a meaningful way.