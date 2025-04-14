Pergola repairs completed in Bridgefoot Gardens thanks to Community collaboration.

Repairs to the much-loved pergola in Bridgefoot Gardens, Wetherby, have now been completed thanks to a joint financial effort between Wetherby Town Council and the charitable group Wetherby in Bloom. The restoration work has breathed new life into the pergola, ensuring it remains a key feature of the riverside gardens for years to come.

The project involved the replacement of rotting posts and repairs to the horizontal beams. As part of the restoration, measures were put in place to improve drainage around the base of the new posts, an important step to help prevent future timber decay.

The timber for the repairs was generously donated by Dickson Timber of Harrogate, and the skilled repair work was carried out by local contractors Copeland Fencing Ltd.

Once the structural work was completed, Wetherby in Bloom volunteers painted the new wood to match the existing pergola, helping to blend the repairs seamlessly into the garden’s beautiful surroundings.

Wetherby Town Council and Wetherby in Bloom have both expressed their gratitude to the local businesses and volunteers who contributed to the project. The pergola continues to serve as a picturesque focal point in Bridgefoot Gardens and is a popular spot for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the riverside views and floral displays.

The Wetherby in Bloom army of volunteers help make the town of Wetherby a more colourful place with their beautiful floral arrangements. The group has also donated a number of features to the town, which has enhanced the area. These include the stone three-tiered planter in the Market Place, the Memorial Rose Sculpture overlooking Bridgefoot, the Memorial Arch in the Garden of Rest and several other planters and benches around the town.

This successful repair project is a wonderful example of community collaboration in action, supporting the ongoing care and enhancement of Wetherby’s cherished green spaces.

On the banks of the River Wharfe and nestled between Leeds, York and Harrogate, Wetherby and has recently been named one of the best towns in the country.

The town offers an array of boutiques, restaurants, local grocers and butchers, independent cafes, florists, jewellers, gift shops, historic pubs, and a great handyman shop too, along with an historic Thursday market, which has its origins dating back to 1240!