Pharmacy2U unveils new brand identity to reflect 25 years of digital healthcare leadership

Pharmacy2U launches new look and feel marking a bold new chapter in its mission to give patients more control of their healthcare. Celebrating 25 years of innovation and service alongside the NHS, the UK’s first online pharmacy continues to redefine access to medicine and health services. The rebrand reflects the company’s evolution from a digital pharmacy pioneer to a comprehensive healthcare partner.

Pharmacy2U, the UK’s largest online pharmacy, has today announced a comprehensive rebrand as it continues its evolution to becoming the nation’s chosen digital healthcare provider.

Celebrating 25 years of innovation, the refreshed brand introduces a bold new logo, vibrant colour palette, and a more human tone of voice, all designed to reflect its journey from e-prescriptions to holistic healthcare and marking a strategic step in unifying the company’s growing portfolio, following recent acquisitions across the pet health, e-script, and POD sectors.

Founded in 1999, Pharmacy2U pioneered the electronic prescription (EPS) service, enabling patients to receive prescriptions directly from their GP with no paperwork.

Pharmacy2U's refreshed logo

Over the past decade, the company has expanded beyond prescriptions to include digital GP consultations, NHS services, over-the-counter products, pet pharmacy, and wellness tools. This growth reflects Pharmacy2U’s commitment to digital innovation, preventative care, and creating seamless personalised healthcare pathways for patients.

With over 750,000 repeat NHS prescription patients, Pharmacy2U is the top-dispensing online pharmacy in the UK. The company has an average ‘TrustScore’ of 4.6 out of 5 on Trustpilot, based on more than 573,000 reviews.

Kevin Heath, CEO, Pharmacy2U, said “For a quarter of a century, Pharmacy2U has been at the forefront of digital healthcare. As the government sets out its vision for the NHS in its ten-year plan, with digital-first, preventative, community-based healthcare at its heart, our purpose to place greater control in the hands of patients has never been more relevant. It’s important that we have a brand that reflects our position as a modern, expert and innovative leader, at the forefront of that mission.

“Our new look and feel, colours and logo do just that. A lot of work goes into these things over a long period of time, and I’m delighted with what our team has developed. I’m excited for our customers to see our new branding out there in the world.”

Trusted by over 1.6 million customers, Pharmacy2U delivers NHS prescriptions quickly and securely, now with a fresh, modern look and renewed purpose.

Alongside continued customer growth, Pharmacy2U has significantly expanded its physical footprint in recent years. In addition to its Leeds head office, the company now boasts a centralised dispensing facility in the city, a large, automated dispensary in Bardon, and two additional sites in London. This growing infrastructure supports Pharmacy2U’s ability to scale its personalised, digital-first healthcare services while maintaining strong partnerships with the NHS.