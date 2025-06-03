‘Pink It Up’ - children’s cancer charity Candlelighters prepares for major fundraiser.

Communities across Yorkshire are preparing to ‘Pink It Up’ to support the annual flagship fundraiser organised by children’s cancer charity Candlelighters.

CEO Emily Wragg explains: “This is our sixth year for Pink It Up. It attracts more and more attention from neighbourhoods and fundraisers across Yorkshire. Since 2019, Candlelighters have encouraged people to help them ‘paint the county pink’ through various pink-themed fundraising activities and challenges, to raise funds and awareness. It’s a great way for the people of Yorkshire to come together to show their solidarity for children with cancer.”

Emily explains: “This year, Pink It Up Week is June 2nd to 8th and there’s still time to organise a fundraiser, or support one happening near you. Details of how to get involved are on the fundraising page of our website.

“Activities for this year are limited only by people’s imaginations and range from bake sales, parties and crafting activities to pink-themed Park Runs, fancy dress competitions and window display decorating.”

A cake bake sale for Candlelighters Pink It Up.

She adds: “At our Candlelighters building in Leeds, we’re encouraging our supporters to put on their best pink cycling gear and jump on one of our static bikes for 30 minutes. As a team, we’re aiming to complete 150km of virtual cycling to represent the 150 children diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire each year. There will be two bikes, ridden by our amazing business supporters, Candlelighters staff and members of the wonderful community we support. There will also be a prize for the person who cycles the furthest during their 30-minute slot!”

Emily says: “We’ll also have lots of Pink It Up activities with children and families at Leeds Children’s Hospital, in the Children and Teenage Haematology and Oncology unit. The fun includes make your own mocktails, making tie dye clothes, parties, games and pie splats.”

Adding to the fundraising efforts, Yorkshire Purchasing Organisation (YPO) is supporting Pink It Up Week, with a competition for schools. Pink-themed fundraising ideas include non-uniform days or cake sales featuring Candlelighters’ colour. They’re encouraging schools to register to fundraise, and will run a prize draw for schools that raise more than £250. The winning school will receive £1,500 from YPO.

Since their inception in 1976, Candlelighters has been committed to offering extensive emotional, practical, and financial support to affected families, and facilitating research to better the lives and outcomes of children facing diagnosis and treatment.

Clarke during treatment.

Emily says: “Taking part in fundraising like Pink It Up is crucial in allowing Candlelighters to continue to support families during and beyond treatment, to ensure they never feel alone and know that there is a support network around them.”

Learn more about what Candlelighters do, and how you can make a difference for children: https://www.candlelighters.org.uk/how-you-can-help/fundraise/pink-it-up/

Clarke’s story.

On 4th January 2025, just three days before Clarke’s first birthday, his world changed forever. Clarke was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) — something no parent ever imagines hearing.

Candlelighters Pink It Up in shop windows across Yorkshire.

On his birthday, instead of celebrating, his parents were holding his hand in intensive care after he suffered a seizure. Since then, Clarke has spent almost every day and night in hospital. Six long, gruelling months filled with chemotherapy, blood and platelet transfusions, painful side effects, infections, isolation rooms, and more treatment still to come.

Clarke’s mum Kegan explains: “He’s faced everything with a strength that’s hard to put into words. We are so incredibly proud of him.

“Through all of this, Candlelighters have been by our side. They’ve provided us with accommodation close to the hospital, so we could stay near Clarke. They’ve supported our wellbeing with therapy and emotional support when things felt overwhelming. They’ve brought joy to the ward, with activities that help children still be children, even in the darkest times.

“We’ve set up Team Clarkey Boy to raise money for Candlelighters — to give back to the people who have held us up when we could barely stand.

The Candlelighters team are gearing up for Pink It Up week.

“We’re proud to support Candlelighters during Pink It Up week. Shops in our local High Street will compete, with pink window displays and collection tins for Candlelighters. A residents’ vote will pick the best-dressed window.”

Kegan explains that Pink It Up is a great way to bring the community together and raise valuable funds for Candlelighters. She says: “Please help us support this incredible charity. Every donation helps them continue to care for families like ours, going through the unthinkable.”