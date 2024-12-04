Planet Sport expands social media content with Lucky Socks Media partnership

Planet Sport Group, the Leeds-based independent sports network, has signed a season-long partnership with Manchester agency Lucky Socks Media, which will take charge of delivering exciting new social content across the media group’s channels.

The deal sees Lucky Socks provide quiz-based, entertainment video for Planet Sport Group’s interactive football title, Planet Football, across its social media channels: YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

The agreement is a longer-term commitment of work that began in the summer and has already delivered 10 million views and engagements in the hundreds of thousands for the rapidly growing Planet Football.

Mark Holmes, Head of Publishing at Planet SportGroup: "It's extremely difficult to find a partner who just gets what Planet Football does as a web publisher and knows how to bring that life on video, but Lucky Socks have managed it.

Stuart Rowson, director, Lucky Socks Media

"They've been much more than just a provider, though, and have consistently helped us push the envelope with new ideas and formats. We're delighted with the progress we've made in a short space of time, and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the rest of the season."

Stuart Rowson, director, Lucky Socks Media: “We’re proud to partner with Planet Sport Group to continue to deliver engaging and entertaining social media content that has proved a big hit with their growing audiences. We’re looking forward to seeing even more growth over the next few months.”

An end-to-end digital agency, Lucky Socks Media specialises in helping sports and entertainment organisations grow their reach and engagement with children, parents and young adults.

Founded by former BBC Sport and Children’s executive Stuart Rowson in 2023, Lucky Socks have worked with England Rugby, World Sailing, UEFA, FIFA, alongside a string of others, in the past 12 months.