‘Planning for peace of mind’: Bradford funeral home hosts free funeral planning event

A funeral home in Bradford is welcoming the local community to a free advice event to help people plan for the future.

On Wednesday September 10 from 10 am – 11.30 am, a team from Co-op Life Services will host its “Planning for Peace of Mind” event, at Co-op Funeralcare Bradford.

As part of the Life Services event, attendees will hear from expert speakers, including Funeral Planning Arrangers, Jake Murdoch and Emma Kitcher, and Head of Customer and Commercial Probate, Chris Dingley, about providing advice on end-of-life planning including, funeral plans, wills, and lasting powers of attorney.

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during a live panel Q&A.

The morning will conclude with refreshments and optional one-to-one consultations with Co-op specialists.

Research by Co-op found that more than half (52%) of UK adults say they would consider taking out a funeral plan*, but only 5% have actually done so**. Similarly, just over a quarter (28%) of adults in the UK have a will in place,** and only 7% have set up a lasting power of attorney for themselves.**

Caoilionn Hurley, Managing Director of Co-op Life Services, said: “We understand that later life planning can be a difficult conversation for people, and we want to help open up those conversations in a comforting space. However, planning for later life doesn’t have to be a scary topic; it’s about peace of mind for you and your loved ones by starting the conversation now to make more informed choices for the future.

“We’re here to support people in making decisions about end of life planning and show how taking these steps can bring comfort in future.”

Andrew Gardiner, Funeral Director, from Co-op Funeralcare Bradford, said: “We’re really pleased to be hosting this because as a local funeral home, our mission is to support our community before, during and after, whether it’s through bereavement cafes, support groups or funeral planning support.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the community to our branch, and offering a supportive and welcoming space to help people of Bradford understand their options.”