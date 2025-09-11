‘Planning for peace of mind’: Keighley funeral home hosts free later life planning event

A funeral home in Keighley is welcoming the local community to a free advice event to help people plan for the future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday September 17 from 6.30pm – pm, a team from Co-op Life Services will host its “Planning for Peace of Mind” event, at Co-op Funeralcare The Knowle.

As part of the Life Services event, attendees will hear from expert speakers, including Funeral Planning Arranger, Claire Dewhirst, and Head of Customer and Commercial Probate, Chris Dingley, who will provide advice on later life planning including, funeral plans, wills, and lasting powers of attorney.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during a live panel Q&A.

Keighley funeral home is hosting a free later life planning event

The morning will conclude with refreshments and optional one-to-one consultations with Co-op Life Services specialists.

Research commissioned by Co-op Life Services found that more than half (52%) of UK adults say they would consider taking out a funeral plan*, but only 5% have actually done so. Similarly, just over a quarter (28%) of adults in the UK have a will in place,** and only 7% have set up a lasting power of attorney for themselves.

Caoilionn Hurley, Managing Director of Co-op Life Services, said: “We understand that later life planning can be a difficult conversation for people, and we want to help open up those conversations in a comforting space. However, planning for later life doesn’t have to be a scary topic; it’s about peace of mind for you and your loved ones by starting the conversation now to make more informed choices for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are really looking forward to welcoming the community to our branch and offering a supportive and welcoming space to help local people understand their options.”