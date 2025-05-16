Plans for 150 new homes in North Yorkshire submitted by Persimmon Homes
The housebuilder has outlined plans to North Yorkshire Council to build dozens of new homes on Firthland Road, Pickering.
Of these homes, 35% will be marked as affordable.
Persimmon’s application includes a mix of 2-4 bedroom homes built to new regulations offering better energy efficiency.
All of the homes would also be fitted with EV chargers.
Through the Section 106 agreement, Persimmon would make contributions to improving local infrastructure.
The overarching design concept is a landscape-led design which provides a series of well-connected spaces. The proposals are underpinned by the existing features on site, including the retention of the hedgerows
The site is in walking distance to local bus stops, providing links throughout the area.
Graham Whiteford, Planning Director at Persimmon Yorkshire said: “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for new, high quality and energy efficient homes in this part of Yorkshire.
“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re working hard to play our part in delivering new homes for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike.
“We look forward to engaging with residents, North Yorkshire Council and local stakeholders on these exciting plans.”