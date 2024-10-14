Plans Submitted For New Homes In Selby

Published 14th Oct 2024
Updated 14th Oct 2024, 16:00 BST
Plans for 139 new homes in Hemingbrough have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council by housebuilder Persimmon.

This proposed development is situated on an allocated site for housing in the draft emerging Selby Local Plan and aims to deliver high-quality homes to local homebuyers.

Persimmon’s plans include a range of 1 to 4-bedroom homes, all equipped with EV chargers and bike sheds provided for homes without garages.

The application includes the policy-compliant level of affordable housing, with 20% of all homes being transferred to a Housing Association or sold at a discount to open market value.

Proposed Hemingbrough site planProposed Hemingbrough site plan
Proposed Hemingbrough site plan

Additionally, 4 single-storey bungalows and 8 M4(3) wheelchair-accessible dwellings will be provided ensuring the homes are suitable for a variety of needs.

Residents will benefit from 1.2 acres of public open space, including the construction of an on-site children’s play area, promoting a family-friendly environment.

Although details are still to be finalised, the Section 106 agreement currently includes an education contribution of approximately £190,000 towards Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision and Early Years education.

Joel Frank Land Director at Persimmon Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to submit plans for new homes in Hemingbrough. This project will provide much-needed homes for local people and enhance the community with new amenities and public open spaces. We look forward to working with North Yorkshire Council and local stakeholders to bring this project to life.”

