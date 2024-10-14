Plans for 139 new homes in Hemingbrough have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council by housebuilder Persimmon.

This proposed development is situated on an allocated site for housing in the draft emerging Selby Local Plan and aims to deliver high-quality homes to local homebuyers.

Persimmon’s plans include a range of 1 to 4-bedroom homes, all equipped with EV chargers and bike sheds provided for homes without garages.

The application includes the policy-compliant level of affordable housing, with 20% of all homes being transferred to a Housing Association or sold at a discount to open market value.

Additionally, 4 single-storey bungalows and 8 M4(3) wheelchair-accessible dwellings will be provided ensuring the homes are suitable for a variety of needs.

Residents will benefit from 1.2 acres of public open space, including the construction of an on-site children’s play area, promoting a family-friendly environment.

Although details are still to be finalised, the Section 106 agreement currently includes an education contribution of approximately £190,000 towards Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision and Early Years education.

