Plaque unveiled to honour support for South Bank Community Grocery

A commemorative plaque has been unveiled at South Bank Community Grocery to recognise the vital support provided by the Teesworks Benevolent Foundation in helping to secure the store’s future for local families.

The Foundation, incorporated in December 2023 to strengthen communities across the Tees Valley, funded the set up and first year running costs of the grocery store – ensuring affordable access to food for those who need it most.

The South Bank Community Grocery, part of the national Community Grocery network, officially opened its doors to members in April 2025. The store offers a lifeline to local people, helping to ease the pressures of rising living costs by providing low-cost groceries and free community support services.

Representatives from the Teesworks Benevolent Foundation, store volunteers and members of the community came together for the unveiling, marking the start of an ongoing partnership to tackle food poverty and social deprivation in the region.

South Bank Community Grocery Opening