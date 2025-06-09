Plaque unveiled to honour support for South Bank Community Grocery
The Foundation, incorporated in December 2023 to strengthen communities across the Tees Valley, funded the set up and first year running costs of the grocery store – ensuring affordable access to food for those who need it most.
The South Bank Community Grocery, part of the national Community Grocery network, officially opened its doors to members in April 2025. The store offers a lifeline to local people, helping to ease the pressures of rising living costs by providing low-cost groceries and free community support services.
Representatives from the Teesworks Benevolent Foundation, store volunteers and members of the community came together for the unveiling, marking the start of an ongoing partnership to tackle food poverty and social deprivation in the region.
Heather Johnson, Trust Administrator at the Teesworks Benevolent Foundation, said: “It’s fantastic to see the difference this store is making for families in South Bank. We’re proud to be part of a project that not only provides affordable food but also brings the community together in times of need. The plaque is a lasting reminder of what we can achieve when we work in partnership.”