Inflatables were a huge attraction for younger members of the community. Photo: PRITC

Pockdown 2025, Pocklington’s Free Family Funday, has been hailed a huge success after 3,000 people flocked to the town’s rugby club for an event packed with music, entertainment, stalls and activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside incredible trade, food and craft stands, there were stalls from local volunteer led community groups, who were able to showcase and promote their work and activities.

St John’s Ambulance were in attendance, not just to support on the day, but to provide information about their activities, particularly inviting residents of all ages to practice CPR on their dummies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local police, with the PCSOs and their vehicle, offered families information and a chance to sit in the police car and switch on the flashing lights and sirens.

A good crowd gathers near the main stage. Photo: PRITC

Pocklington Fire Service also brought an engine along, and families were able to learn all about the equipment and the engine as well as sitting in the cab and providing competition with the Police sirens.

Incredible family activities were once again provided free due to the hard-working organising committee who are Pocklington Rugby in the Community, Pocklington Town Council and East Riding of Yorkshire Council's Active Communities Team.

Without these three organisations funding and supporting the committee, Pockdown would not be possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The great weather definitely helped, as did the full and varied programme with great live music ranging from Lucy’s fabulous Pop Choir to rock band Slack Habits. Food vendors offered a great variety of food from pizzas to Caribbean specialities.

Having a go at the climbing wall during Pockdown.

The free activities included ‘Ave a go Circus, Purple Pig petting zoo, a climbing wall, sporting taster sessions from Pocklington Cricket club, archery and games from ERYC Active Communities as well as axe throwing and a catapult range with the local scouts. Most children (and some adults) had their faces painted and there was the biggest array of bouncy castles and inflatables that the town has seen since last year!

The organising committee were pleased to see the return of the Sensory SEND marquee, managed and facilitated by Accessible Arts and Media.

This was once again a great success with over 250 interactions and excellent feedback from those who participated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the event said: “We were delighted to deliver Pockdown again. Managing to raise sufficient funds made it free to all, so thanks to everyone who donated on the day for their generous support.

“The weather was kind, and a record attendance made it a great success. It's a wonderful opportunity for the whole community to come together.

“Thanks to all our amazing volunteers, who gave a collective 387 hours of their time towards the day – without them the event would not be possible.