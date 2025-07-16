Pocklington pupils’ rat designs brought to life at local housing development

Local housebuilder David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is proud to unveil its brand new art installation, designed by pupils from local schools and held in celebration of East Yorkshire’s public art initiative, the ‘A Mischief of Rats’ trail.

As part of its sponsorship of one of the pieces in the trail - which has transformed the region into an open-air gallery featuring 45 artist-designed giant rat sculptures - David Wilson Homes invited pupils from St Mary & St Joseph VC Academy and Pocklington Junior School to design their very own rat. The initiative was launched to bring the spirit of the trail into the heart of the community and to encourage creativity among local schoolchildren.

44 imaginative entries were received, with pupils using colour, patterns and storytelling to create rat designs. After careful judging by the housebuilder’s team, one winner from each school year group was selected.

The winning designs came from three pupils from St Mary & St Joseph VC Academy, and three from Pocklington Junior School. Each winning pupil’s drawing has now been transformed into a striking 4ft outdoor print installation, proudly on display in the Show Home gardens at David Wilson Homes’ Wolds View development in Pocklington, where visitors can pick up a free copy of the ‘Making Mischief’ activity pack.

Pocklington Juniors Winners

What’s more, the housebuilder has made a donation to The Daisy Appeal for each competition entry received. The charity supports research and diagnostics for serious illnesses and is the official cause supported by the ‘A Mischief of Rats’ trail.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, said: “We’ve been blown away by the imagination and talent shown by the local pupils. This competition has brought joy, creativity, and a sense of ownership to the community - exactly what the ‘A Mischief of Rats’ trail is all about.

“We’re thrilled to display the winning designs at our Wolds View development; they are a great tribute to the creativity of local children and the spirit of the trail.