Pocklington Rugby in the Community presented with King's Award for Voluntary Service

East Yorkshire charity, Pocklington Rugby in the Community (PRITC), has been officially presented with The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest accolade a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

The prestigious award was formally presented on Friday, May 9 by HM Lord-Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, Mr. James Dick OBE, who attended the event on behalf of His Majesty The King. 96 trustees, volunteers and supporters gathered to celebrate the recognition at Burnby Hall.

Four representatives from PRITC were also very proud to celebrate the accolade on Wednesday, May 7, attending a garden party hosted by the Royal Family at Buckingham Palace.

Pocklington Rugby in the Community is a charity dedicated to strengthening Pocklington and surrounding areas through activities that promote health, wellness and community spirit, they were commended for their wide-ranging initiatives over the last six years.

Volunteers for Pocklington Rugby in the Community accepting the King's Award from HM Lord-Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, Mr. James Dick OBE

The charity, with its team of more than 75 volunteers, runs events such as the Friday Social, a monthly event for those feeling isolated to meet for a cuppa and a chat, Pockdown, family fun day and has recently introduced a monthly Parkinsons drop-in group.

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service recognises outstanding work by local volunteer groups to support their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Her Majesty the late Queen’s Golden Jubilee and was continued following the accession of His Majesty the King. 2024 marks the second year of the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, it is the highest accolade for volunteer groups across the nation, seen as an equivalent to an MBE.

Andy Bowden, Chair of Trustees for the charity, expressed his pride and gratitude during the presentation ceremony: “This award is a true reflection of the incredible dedication of every volunteer and supporter who has helped make Pocklington Rugby in the Community what it is today. We are honoured to receive this recognition and will continue to work tirelessly to make a positive impact in Pocklington. Thank you to the Lord Lieutenant, his team, our volunteers and everyone who attended Friday’s presentation, it was proud moment for us all.”

HM Lord-Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire, Mr. James Dick OBE, praised the charity’s sustained commitment to community spirit: “I was delighted to present the King’s Award for Voluntary Service to Pocklington Rugby in the Community. The support they give their local community is outstanding and they are very deserving of the award. Congratulations to all the volunteers, supporters and sponsors on receiving this recognition.”

The ceremony concluded with a reception for attendees, who reflected on the charity’s impact and the positive influence it continues to have throughout the area.