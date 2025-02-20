Pony therapy makes hearts gallop at Leeming Bar care home
Staff and residents celebrated the day of love by welcoming Hazel the therapy pony from KL Pony Therapy. Hazel was dressed up to the nines in her love-bug rug, complete with glittery hooves! Hazel loved trotting around the home greeting everyone, just as much as residents enjoyed getting lots of love & snuggles from her!
Senior Activities Coordinator, Kim Calvert, said: “Here at Leeming Bar Grange we recognise that love comes in many forms, and many of our residents absolutely love animals. So it made perfect sense to celebrate this love with a heart-warming visit from KL Pony Therapy. It was incredible to see residents faces light up when they realised they had a special visitor!”
Alma, a resident at Leeming Bar Grange Care Home said: “I couldn’t believe it when there was a knock at my bedroom door and there was a pony there! They never fail to surprise me at Leeming Bar Grange! I was so grateful to be able to spend time with such a beautiful animal; Hazel made my heart feel so full of love!
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Leeming Bar Grange Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential, dementia, and respite care.