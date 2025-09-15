The view of Pocklington and the Wolds from the top of the All Saints church tower. Photo courtesy of Phil Gilbank

A special day to showcase Pocklington will take place this Saturday (September 27).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and visitors are being invited to see just some of what Pocklington town centre has to offer at ‘Pop into Pock’ between 10am to 2pm.

The high street shops and businesses will be open as usual; but there will also be music in the Market Square and a range activities, exhibits, stalls and information in All Saints Church, Pocklington Arts Centre and the Pocela Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a town trail with prizes to win for the fun exploring the town centre (trail maps can be collected at the arts centre).

Pop into Pock brings together the town’s heritage, community spirit, and thriving local businesses

The event is the concept of local resident, Margaret Stubbs, and is being promoted by Pocklington Town Council.

In the arts centre, town councillors will be on hand to discuss their roles, plans and display how the council operates.

Alongside them will be stands from town organisations including Pocklington Arts Centre, Pocklington and District Local History Group, Fairtrade Pocklington, and a display of historic artefacts from Pocklington District Heritage Trust – plus an art exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Pocela Centre, the East Riding Pocklington Provincial ward councillors will be on hand to meet the public from 10am to 1pm, along with a library welcome and information tables.

All Saints Church will be serving tea and coffee between 10am and 2pm, with the church hosting a sculpture exhibition, displays about the church's ancient origins and its outstanding stained glass.

There will be tours around the building to point out important people and features, and trips up the church tower to view the spectacular town vista from the top.

Cllr Roly Cronshaw, Town Mayor of Pocklington, said: “Pop into Pock brings together the town’s heritage, community spirit, and thriving local businesses.