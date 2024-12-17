Poppet the pony visits local care home

There was huge excitement at Cookridge Court Care Home as Santa’s helper came by to visit the residents ahead of their big night delivering presents on Christmas Eve.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Cookridge Court care home, in Leeds had a wonderful time learning about the very friendly Pony, Poppet from KL Pony therapy, finding out about her habits and what she likes to eat. Several of the residents got to feed the poppet some of her favourite treats.

General Manager, Karen Fisher said: “We had the best time with the pony, she is such a gorgeous creature. Our residents loved spending time with them, I do hope she comes back to visit us soon.”

A resident at Cookridge Court said: “It was so lovely to see the pony and get to stroke her, she is absolutely beautiful. We all loved feeding her favourite treats which she devoured!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.