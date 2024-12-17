Poppet the pony visits local care home
Staff and residents at Barchester’s Cookridge Court care home, in Leeds had a wonderful time learning about the very friendly Pony, Poppet from KL Pony therapy, finding out about her habits and what she likes to eat. Several of the residents got to feed the poppet some of her favourite treats.
General Manager, Karen Fisher said: “We had the best time with the pony, she is such a gorgeous creature. Our residents loved spending time with them, I do hope she comes back to visit us soon.”
A resident at Cookridge Court said: “It was so lovely to see the pony and get to stroke her, she is absolutely beautiful. We all loved feeding her favourite treats which she devoured!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Cookridge Court is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Cookridge Court provides residential care and dementia care, long term and respite care.