Poppies across the ocean

By Helena Briden
Contributor
Published 30th Oct 2024, 17:27 BST
Updated 31st Oct 2024, 09:42 BST
The Knitting Ninjas were formed back in May 2024 after the idea was raised by Cllr Elaine Smith, Secretary of the Wetherby branch of the Royal British Legion, to improve the poppy displays at the Town Hall for Remembrance Day.

This amazing group of volunteers from Wetherby, Harrogate and surrounding villages, have worked tirelessly each week to produce the beautiful cascades of poppies.

Most Popular

Special thanks also go out to the transatlantic contingent of poppy knitters from Ontario, Canada who brought a large collection of poppies across the Atlantic with them recently, to add some international flair to the display.Local charity Wetherby In Support of the Elderly also contributed by having a knitting day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The beautiful display has over 6000 poppies, carefully knitted, crocheted or handmade from felt, and all have been carefully hand sewn into place.

Knitting Ninjasplaceholder image
Knitting Ninjas

This wonderful display also coincides with the Wetherby Branch of the Royal British Legion launching the 2024 Poppy Appeal.Remembrance commemorations commence at 10.30am at Wetherby Town Hall on Sunday November 10th, with a 2-minute silence at 11am.

This will be followed thereafter with the official march through the town and the laying of the wreaths at the war Memorial on the bridge.

The Remembrance service at St James’ Church will complete the commemorations.

Related topics:PoppiesWetherbyRoyal British LegionTown HallHarrogate
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice