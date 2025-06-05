Popular Bradford convenience store launch 30-minute grocery delivery with Snappy Shopper

A popular local convenience store Patson Local, a family-run business with over four decades of service to the Bradford community, is officially launching home delivery in partnership with Snappy Shopper.

Located on Whetley Lane, Patson Local is a popular hub for Bradford’s Eastern European, Slovakian, Czech and Polish communities, offering a wide range of traditional and hard-to-find groceries-with fresh deli items, cakes, drinks, and a well-stocked off-license, the store has built a loyal customer base over its 46-year history.

To celebrate the launch, first-time customers can enjoy £7 off their first three orders using the code PATSON777. Delivery will be available across a wide area of Bradford, including Thornton, Clayton, Lidget Green, Manningham, Horton Bank Top, Little Horton, Buttershaw, Queensbury, and surrounding areas.

Snappy Shopper exclusives are also available via the app, including special offers on fresh items and everyday essentials.

Store Owner, Viraj Patel, said “We’ve had lots of customers asking when we’ll start delivering-now felt like the right time.

“Partnering with Snappy Shopper means we can reach more households and continue to support our community’s needs.”

Snappy Shopper, launched in 2018, is designed to help local shops thrive by connecting them with customers who value convenience, speed and shopping local.

“We’re proud to welcome Patson Local to the platform,” said Snappy Shopper CEO Mike Callachan. “These are exactly the kinds of community-first stores we love to support.”