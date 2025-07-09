Popular Doncaster spa business and property goes up for sale

Truffle Lodge, a popular spa business based in Fishlake, Doncaster, is being brought to market as its founder and owner, Pam Webb, announces her retirement after a decade of growth and success.

Established in 2015, Truffle Lodge has built a strong reputation as a bespoke, high-quality wellness destination.

The business has seen consistent year-on-year growth, with increasing demand for its services, and a loyal customer base that extends well beyond South Yorkshire.

Many guests return time after time, drawn by the spa’s personal, friendly, family-run feel and its stunning setting.

The business will be listed for sale with Leeds-based agents Ernest Wilson by 25 July 2025, with operations continuing until 19 December 2025. The sale includes both the business and the property, which also serves as the owner’s residence, all located on one site.

Pam Webb said: “After ten very busy and fulfilling years, I’ve decided it’s time to slow down and spend more time with family. Truffle Lodge is my pride and joy, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built. I’m committed to finding a buyer who will continue the business as a spa and bring fresh ideas to take it forward.”

The business is supported by a team of 20 self-employed therapists and front-of-house staff, along with local contractors for pool maintenance, gardening and cleaning.

Pam is keen to ensure continuity for both staff and guests: “Our team is a huge asset to the business, and I’ll be doing everything I can to encourage a buyer to retain them.

“We’ll be honouring all bookings until December 19 and urge any voucher holders to make a booking. Anyone with an in-date voucher, who is unable to redeem prior to our closure will be refunded.”

Truffle Lodge stands out in the spa sector for its unique location, extensive facilities, and strong word-of-mouth reputation. The site is also used by local companies for corporate away days, and there is significant potential for further development in the growing mindfulness and wellbeing market.

Pam added: “This is a hugely successful business with a strong foundation and real potential for growth. I hope to see it continue to thrive under new ownership.”