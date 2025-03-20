Popular reality TV personality visits attractions across Yorkshire for special film series celebrating English Tourism Week

The popular Yorkshire TV star Jack Marriner-Brown has embarked on a special tour of the best attractions in Yorkshire to mark English Tourism Week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past few weeks, Jack has been asking social media followers to suggest where he should visit by travelling with Hull Trains, which connects destinations including Beverley, Hull, Doncaster, Selby and Grantham with London King’s Cross.

Fans sent in a range of suggestions, which were whittled down to four brilliant destinations, split into two engaging videos. In the first video, Jack catches the train to Doncaster where he visits the thrilling Viking Axe Throwing and then moves on to feed sea lions and adorable red pandas at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second video, Jack takes a trip to the stunning North Cave Wetlands Yorkshire Wildlife Trust reserve. He then visits iconic attraction The Deep, where he has a behind the scenes tour of the huge aquarium in Hull.

Jack worked with the team at CWA who produced the series

The series has been produced by the team at CWA, a full-service marketing agency founded in 1965 that operates internationally.

English Tourism Week (March 14-23) highlights the economic and cultural importance of tourism, encouraging people to explore and enjoy destinations across the country. The video series is part of an ongoing commitment by the company to support the communities it serves and make it easier for people to discover some of the region’s fun attractions.

Jack Marriner-Brown, host of the series and familiar reality TV star, said he loved working on this project: “I’m a proud Yorkshireman and regularly use Hull Trains, so getting to work on this project was a dream come true. Yorkshire is full of hidden gems, exciting events and brilliant local businesses. It’s been a joy to experience some of those and to share with them in these videos! Thank you to the amazing onboard Hull Trains team for looking after me as always and to everyone who helped with this project.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony Yates, Destination Manager at Visit Hull and East Yorkshire (VHEY), praised the series: “We’re delighted to see Jack showcasing our part of the world in this way for English Tourism Week. As an organisation dedicated to promoting tourism in our area, we know all too well just how many brilliant attractions we have to offer.”