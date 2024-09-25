Popular vet celebrates 50 years' service at Yorkshire vet practice

A well-known and well-loved vet from Yorkshire is celebrating 50 years’ loyal service treating family pets and farm animals across East Riding.

Angus Mitchell, who joined Linnaeus-owned Wicstun Veterinary Group in 1974, said he hadn’t realised his career landmark until a colleague told him he had been a permanent fixture at heart of the popular practice for five decades!

Across that half a century, Angus said he had amassed a myriad of happy memories, likening the early days of his career to scenes from the much-loved James Herriott ‘All Creatures great and Small’ television show.

One particular memory from bygone years was something of a case of déjà vu for Angus.

He explains: “One memory that stands out is an operation in which I removed a corn cob from the stomach of a dog. I put it in a container and handed it to the owner explaining that was the cause of the problems.

“The owner promptly threw the cob away into a field when they got home and two days later I was operating again to remove the same corn cob from the same dog!”

Naturally, across his lengthy career Angus has seen a lot of changes in the veterinary profession over the years, especially in terms of communication and clinical technology.

He explained: “I started long before the age of mobile phones or computers, so we used to go out on calls with a pocket full of two pence coins for the public phone boxes to keep in touch with the practice.

“Now it can all done in an instant and we can be in touch constantly with our colleagues and our clients to keep updated on everything.

“The advances in clinical technology have been remarkable. We didn’t have an x-ray machine or gas anaesthetic when I first started.

“Now, there are MRI and CT scanners, digital x-ray machines and the advances in surgical equipment and practices have taken the profession into another sphere, so we can offer our patients and their owners a wide range of options to ensure the most suitable care and treatment.”

Even after five decades, Angus still loves the job and will carry on working at Wicstun’s Pocklington practice, continuing his incredible commitment to the local community and veterinary industry.

He joked: “It doesn’t feel like I have been here 50 years and, thankfully, I haven’t had the tap on the shoulder yet to ask for a chat about my future!

“Obviously I know nothing lasts forever and the end of my career is not that far away, but it’s a lovely job and I’m still happy and healthy, so I’ll still be working a couple of days a week.”

As he winds down towards retirement, Angus is quick to share some precious words of wisdom for any young vets who are just setting off on their careers.

He advised: “Embrace the technology and science with every ounce of your being but don’t forget the art behind it all.”