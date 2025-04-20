Richard J. Hannah, presenter of The Sunday Radio Magazine on Dynamic Radio, has announced that he will undergo sight-saving surgery in early May. The 64-year-old Leeds fan, whose family is from North Yorkshire, has been visually impaired for over three years.

The 64-year-old Leeds fan, whose family is from North Yorkshire, has been visually impaired for over three years. He was a board director in the NHS, but had to step down due to health issues, he is still a Director of international Recruitment firm, Smart Resource Solutions of Cambridge.

"Glaucoma, retinitis and cataracts, exacerbated by a stroke, led to sight loss," stated Hannah. "Suffering a major bereavement added to the challenges, but I learned new skills and developed broadcasting techniques while working with Dynamic, which has been positive."

Richard is known for his wry wit and has been a familiar voice on Yorkshire's Dynamic Radio on Sunday mornings for over six months. "I am grateful to be able to broadcast on Sunday mornings to a wonderful crowd in Yorkshire, despite some health challenges." I have to say those as a Leeds United and a Leeds Rhinos fan, I am looking forward to actually watching some matches.