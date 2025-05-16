Positive vibes on track: Hull Trains supports North Yorkshire charity for Mental Health Awareness Week

The pioneering open access operator Hull Trains has donated hundreds of positive affirmation cards to a Selby charity, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The operator originally created the cards to hand out to customers earlier this year, but following their success, The Big Communi-Tea has decided to roll them out to those they support.

Positive affirmation cards are decks of cards featuring short, positive statements designed to promote positive self-talk and build self-esteem, confidence, and resilience. These cards are used to encourage a growth mindset, reinforce positive beliefs, and challenge negative self-talk.

The charity provides vital help for people struggling with mental health challenges. It has a special centre in Selby which is open weekdays for people to meet, have a cuppa and support each other. Volunteers also provide much-needed advice for people on their mental health journey.

Deborah Birch, Head of Human Resources at Hull Trains, toured the Selby charity this week to meet the team and deliver the cards. She said: “We’re delighted to once again be supporting The Big Communi-Tea, a vital charity in one of the communities we serve. The positive affirmation cards that we handed out to our customers for Time To Talk Day earlier this year had a profound impact, so it’s brilliant that the charity have decided to expand their use.

Hull Trains is a proud supporter of positive mental health. The company has an inclusive culture which recognises the importance of positive health and wellbeing, winning the ‘Great Place To Work’ title at the most recent National Rail Awards.

Deborah continued: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a very important occasion and it’s a reminder of just how effective opening up to someone can be for your mental health. We’re passionate about supporting the wellbeing of both our dedicated team and the customers we serve. We recently funded mental health first aid training for eleven colleagues and line managers – an initiative that was delivered by Mental Health First Aid England.”

Stef Griffin works at The Big Communi-Tea. She said: “I’d like to thank Hull Trains for creating these wonderful positive affirmation cards for us to use at our Selby centre. They will be a brilliant resource for us every week, not just on Mental Health Awareness Week.

Deborah Birch, Head of Human Resources at Hull Trains, visited the charity to donate the cards on Mental Health Awareness Week

“I would encourage anyone who is struggling to have a chat with someone they feel comfortable speaking to. It doesn’t matter whether that’s a charity like us, a friend, a work colleague, or just somebody you get talking to on the train! Every single conversation about mental health is important and today has really proven that.”