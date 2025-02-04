Poundbakery launch 20% discount day for over 60s and 10% discount for Blue Light and Defence Discount Service card holders

By Keely Silvester
Contributor
Published 4th Feb 2025, 12:50 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 14:28 BST
Every Wednesday, the over 60s can get 20% off all items in Poundbakery. Every day Blue Light or Defence Discount Service card holders can get 10% off all items at Poundbakery

Last week, Poundbakery launched a brand new discount for the Over 60s. Following in the steps of B&Q and Iceland, the budget bakery chain are giving anybody aged 60 or over a whopping 20% off all items every Wednesday!

The 20% discount also applies to their range of Poundcafés, which are located in in Blackpool, St Johns Shopping Centre (Liverpool), Broadway (Norris Green), Birkenhead & Liscard (Cherry Tree Centre).

This week Poundbakery also launched a 10% discount EVERY DAY for Blue Light Card and Defence Discount Services card holders too.

We spoke to a few Customers last week and the response was brilliant.

Debbie from Widnes commented: “I think it’s a great idea. With the gas and electricity bills going up, it’s getting harder to budget for those little treats, like a box of cakes or a couple of Pies. I’ll be popping into Poundbakery every Wednesday now!”

Angela from Liverpool said: “I usually pop into town on a Tuesday, to go to Iceland and the Food Warehouse. Now I’ll be going out on a Wednesday as well, to visit Poundbakery. I love any excuse to use my bus pass!”

Customers are reminded that they must ask for the over 60s discount – our staff won’t want to cause offence by asking your age!

Proof of age is required for the over 60’s discount, by producing either a bus pass or form of ID with your date of birth. Blue light and defence discount holders must show their discount cards to receive the 10% discount.

