Press Macmillan

I am thrilled to share some exciting news with you I am currently fundraising for Macmillan, a charity that holds a special place in my heart. Macmillan provides invaluable support to those affected by cancer, offering practical, emotional, and financial assistance during what can be an incredibly challenging time. By fundraising for this wonderful charity, I hope to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most. Every donation, no matter how big or small, can help to ensure that Macmillan can continue their vital work.

This February, I am challenging myself to run 28 miles to raise money in support of individuals living with cancer. I would greatly appreciate your support and any donations you can provide will truly make a difference. Your generosity will not only help keep me motivated as I take on this epic challenge, but it will also contribute to the incredible work that Macmillan does to ensure that everyone with cancer can live life to the fullest. Let's make a difference together!

The reason I chose to participate in this run is deeply personal and meaningful to me. I was inspired by someone very special to me, John Beard, who sadly lost his battle with cancer last year. John was not only an inspiration but a true hero in every sense of the word.His unwavering strength and determination in the face of such a devastating illness left a profound impact on me. I knew that by taking part in this run, I could pay tribute to his memory and continue to raise awareness about the critical importance of cancer research and early detection. John's legacy lives on through the lives he touched, and I am honored to carry forward his message of hope and resilience.

As I tie my running shoes and stand among the crowd of participants at the starting line, I feel a sense of purpose and resolve. With each stride I take, I will be thinking of John and all those who have been affected by cancer. I will push myself to run harder, knowing that every mile completed brings us one step closer to finding a cure.

So far, I have successfully raised an impressive £300 for Macmillan.With the support of my friends, family, and colleagues, I am thrilled to have reached this milestone in my fundraising efforts for Macmillan. The generosity and kindness of those who have donated have truly touched my heart, and I am grateful for their contributions towards such a worthy cause.

In loving memory of John Beard (1959-2024) his motto "it's nice to be nice" will forever resonate with me.