Prestige Flowers launches new bouquet to support Race for Life

Premium flower delivery company Prestige Flowers has launched a new bouquet to support Cancer Research UK.

The Race for Life arrangement will allow customers to show their support for the annual fundraising event which takes place across the UK at various locations until the end of July.

Containing gorgeous Memory Lane roses alongside pink snapdragon, chrysanthemums and lisianthus, it’s the perfect way to show someone you care. For every bouquet purchased from the Cancer Research range, 25% of profits go directly to the charity.

Elise Harlock of Prestige Flowers, which is based in Halifax, said: “At Prestige Flowers we are deeply moved by the work that Cancer Research UK does.

“As part of our ongoing partnership with the charity we are proud to launch this new bouquet to celebrate the incredible Race for Life.

“This wildflower bouquet is more than just flowers. It’s a tribute to every step taken, every life remembered and every moment of hope, making it the perfect way to show love and support.”

Prestige Flowers has been working with Cancer Research UK since 2016 to provide the charity with its own ‘Flower Shop’.

It means supporters can purchase bouquets through them, with orders fulfilled by Prestige Flowers.

The company also provided limited-edition Race for Life hatbox arrangements, inspired by the charity’s signature colour palette, which were displayed on tables throughout their 5k event at Battersea Park in London.

Elise continued: “To date we have proudly donated more than £700,000 to charitable causes including Cancer Research UK.

“We are looking forward to continuing this amazing partnership for years to come, helping to fund the charity’s life-saving research through the power of flowers.”

Through the partnership people can order bouquets, letterbox flowers and indoor plants, with 25% of all orders donated to the cause.