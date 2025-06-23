Proposed disposal of playing field land

Schedule 1 Part 3 Academies Act 2010 - Notice is given that Carlton Academy Trust is applying to the Secretary of State for Education for consent to dispose of playing field land at Carlton Bolling, Undercliffe Lane, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD3 0DU.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the application process, the trust must consult with various interested parties and members of the public on the proposed disposal.

The area under consideration is approximately 3,640m2 and comprises unused grassed land. The land is separated from the school by fencing and is not used by the school for any purpose. To the best of the trust’s knowledge, this area has not been used by anyone since at least 2009.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is not a permanent disposal of land by the trust. The trust intends to use the land for the purpose of a solar farm and to do so will grant a 25-year lease of the land to a solar operator. At the end of the lease term, the land will revert to the trust. The solar farm itself will require planning permission and will be subject to a separate consultation and approval process.

Aerial view of the area concerned.

The area concerned is shown edged black and indicated by a red arrow in the aerial view contained in this article below.

Views and comments on the proposed disposal of land at Carlton Bolling, Undercliffe Lane, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD3 0DU are invited in writing to the COO, by email to [email protected]

All comments and representations received before the closing date will be considered and reported to the Secretary of State as part of the application process.

This consultation will close at 5pm on 11 July 2025