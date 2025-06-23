Proposed disposal of playing field land
As part of the application process, the trust must consult with various interested parties and members of the public on the proposed disposal.
The area under consideration is approximately 3,640m2 and comprises unused grassed land. The land is separated from the school by fencing and is not used by the school for any purpose. To the best of the trust’s knowledge, this area has not been used by anyone since at least 2009.
This is not a permanent disposal of land by the trust. The trust intends to use the land for the purpose of a solar farm and to do so will grant a 25-year lease of the land to a solar operator. At the end of the lease term, the land will revert to the trust. The solar farm itself will require planning permission and will be subject to a separate consultation and approval process.
The area concerned is shown edged black and indicated by a red arrow in the aerial view contained in this article below.
Views and comments on the proposed disposal of land at Carlton Bolling, Undercliffe Lane, Bradford, West Yorkshire, BD3 0DU are invited in writing to the COO, by email to [email protected]
All comments and representations received before the closing date will be considered and reported to the Secretary of State as part of the application process.
This consultation will close at 5pm on 11 July 2025
Date of Publication: 13 June 2025