Prosura and Ossett United serve up local food back

Jon Newall, CEO of Prosura, and Neville Wigglesworth, President of Ossett United FC, join hands to celebrate the launch of the new community food bank initiative.

Ossett United Football Club has announced plans to serve up a community food bank, thanks to Prosura, the independent insurance broker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In this latest sponsorship deal, the Ossett United food bank, which is traditionally open for just a few weeks each year, will extend the timeframe for donations. This will allow supporters to share food items at each home game at the Prospect Road ground.

The food bank will be run in partnership with South Ossett Church, which will help to distribute the essential supplies collected to families and individuals across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neville Wigglesworth, President of Ossett United FC, comments on the launch: “For many years our fans have shown incredible generosity through previous food bank donations. Now, thanks to our partnership with Prosura, we can host it throughout our season.”

“Together with Prosura, we want to promote and celebrate the spirit of giving and hope that we can make a real difference to the people in our community who rely on this service.”

Jon Newall, CEO of Prosura, adds: “Being part of the local community means a lot to us, and this new food bank with Ossett United is a great way to support families in a real and impactful way.”

“We hope that supporters will continue to contribute to the food bank so that we can support those who need help the most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those interested in supporting the food bank campaign, non-perishable food donations can be left at the designated collection point, located to the left of the snack bar, during any home fixture. Collections will officially begin on Saturday 30th November.

Local businesses wishing to contribute on a larger scale are encouraged to contact Ossett United’s Community Manager, Ant Hebblethwaite, at [email protected].