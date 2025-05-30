Proud housekeeper celebrates 30 Years with local care home

A housekeeper at Lindum House in Beverley has received a prestigious Long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 30 years.

Sarah Burges, now Head Housekeeper, started at Barchester in May 1995 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Sarah came into the company as a care assistant, before becoming a kitchen assistant, relief chef, second chef, then becoming a qualified chef through college and becoming head chef before becoming head of housekeeping at the home.

She added: “During my three decades at the home, I’ve been married and started a family, I love the care environment and never wished to change or go anywhere else.

Sarah (right) with a resident from Lindum House celebrating 30 years at the homeSarah (right) with a resident from Lindum House celebrating 30 years at the home
Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Sarah has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Jayne Clarke, General Manager of Lindum House said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 30 years of loyal service with Sarah. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Lindum House when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Sarah!”

