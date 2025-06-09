£1.2m of National Lottery funding will help communities take climate action

North Yorkshire charity, Community First Yorkshire, is today celebrating after being awarded almost £1,226,000 in National Lottery funding to help put communities at the heart of climate action in North Yorkshire.

Over the next three years, the charity will work with strategic community-based partners to inspire, empower and connect people across the region to take meaningful steps in the fight against climate change. This could involve anything from helping a village hall to install energy efficient tech to reduce carbon emissions, to encouraging a group to plant a community garden.

“Just think of the impact hundreds of hands-on, community-led activities can have, focused on sustainable living, energy saving, and reducing carbon footprints – and think of that happening in your local patch,” said Jane Colthup, Chief Executive at Community First Yorkshire.

“Many people want to take climate action, but they remain silent - feeling they’re in the minority. This is your chance to make an environmental difference and spark real climate action change in your community.”

Partners in the project include:

Howardian Hills National Landscape

North Yorkshire Sport

North Yorkshire Together

North Yorkshire Youth

Rural Arts

Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust

Yorkshire Energy Doctor.

How to get involved

People can get involved at the very beginning of this three-year project by joining the Community First Yorkshire team. Apply to be a Climate Action Project Manager, Climate Action Officer (2 posts), or Monitoring & Evaluation Officer by 29 June.

Find out more about the Village Green project https://www.communityfirstyorkshire.org.uk/our-work/our-projects/village-green/.

How the project is funded

The new funding from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes and is the largest community funder in the UK, will see Community First Yorkshire working with community-based partners to share funding for climate action projects, as well as providing advice and guidance on how groups can get their environmental improvement ideas off the ground.

The National Lottery Community Fund recently launched its strategy, ‘It starts with community’, which will underpin its efforts to distribute at least £4 billion of National Lottery funding by 2030.

As part of this, the fund has four key missions, which are to support communities to come together, be environmentally sustainable, help children and young people thrive and enable people to live healthier lives.

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year (2023/24) The National Lottery Community Fund awarded over half a billion pounds (£686.3 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK, supporting over 13,700 projects to turn their great ideas into reality.