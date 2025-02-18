£14,000 sensory room to transform care for children with additional needs at Doncaster Royal Infirmary

Children with cerebral palsy, autism and visual impairments will be amongst those to benefit from the opening of a brand-new sensory room at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI).

The room, made possible through £14,245 of charitable funds and situated within the Children’s Outpatients Department (OPD), includes a kaleido projector, fibre optic curtain and a colourful bubbling water tube.

Stacey Nelson, Senior Sister for Children’s OPD, said: “This project will help us massively to support our patients with additional needs.”

Amongst the long list of benefits to patients are developing communication to encourage vocalisation, improving balance and spatial orientation and for children with visual impairments, strengthening their eyes.

New sensory room at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Charlotte, whose daughter has cerebral palsy and has attended the department’s Early Skills group since 2023, explained how the room has made a huge difference to her daughter’s ability to play.

Charlotte said: “We love the sensory room. The lights really help her relax which then allows me to get her in good postural positions.

“It is absolutely brilliant for my daughter and her needs. Her face lights up as she really enjoys it.”

The room will also be used for physiotherapy sessions, calming needle phobic children, or, when not in use, for staff to take a brief break in a relaxing environment.

Stacey said: “The opening of our sensory room marks the return of a vital provision within the department and the hospital.

“Young patients now have access to a calming space that they can associate with trips to the hospital, making their visits less anxiety-inducing or stressful.”

Since the closing of the previous sensory room due to COVID restrictions and unsuitable equipment, staff were unable to offer a relaxing sensory space to Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) patients and those within the Early Skills group.

In its new location, there is also the opportunity to bring children with complex medical needs to the room – something that was not viable in its previous location, Stacey explained.

Nadesha, whose 3-year-old also has cerebral palsy and attends the department regularly, is particularly fond of the fibre optic curtain.

Nadesha said: “My daughter just absolutely loves it and she is much more active in there.

“It is a beautiful sensory room.”

The room comes with lots of adaptable features, such as music and light isolation or customisation.

Jill Hynes, Nursery Nurse within Children’s OPD said: “The room works brilliantly to adapt to the needs of the child using it.

“It also makes for great bonding time for parents and children.”

Teams within Children’s OPD, Therapy Services and Speech & Language will all use the room to support SEND patients.

Stacey said: “From start to finish, the project took around a year to complete and it has really brought us together as a team.”

The team raised the funds through a skydive, a bake sale and a raffle.

A bi-annual event, the sponsored skydive hosted by Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) Charity provides the opportunity for supporters to raise funds for projects close to their heart within the Trust.

Former staff member Sharon Allen donated £1,270 to the project, honouring her late brother-in-law Peter’s wish for all funeral donations to fund department equipment.

Stacey continued: “Everyone has been so supportive and there has been a clear boost in team morale.”

Having the room as a tool will help staff feel fulfilled in their role, Stacey explained.

Stacey said: “Staff can utilise their enhanced skillset here and we hope this will improve their sense of worth, job satisfaction and provide the resources they need to do what they do best.”

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.

These additional extras would not be possible without the support of our community. With your help, we can continue to work hard with our Trust to fund innovative and exciting projects that make a difference to our patients, their families and our colleagues who care for them.